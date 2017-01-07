Friday Sports Report: East beats West in crosstown rivalry game, - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: East beats West in crosstown rivalry game, 58-54

By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Local prep sports scores for Jan. 6, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Antigo 60, Tomahawk 39
   Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 63
   Lakeland 66, Mosinee 64
   Marathon 48, Stratford 37
   Marshfield 79, D.C. Everest 43
   Northland Pines 80, Elcho 41
   Stevens Point 71, Merrill 48
   Wausau East 58, Wausau East 54


  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 57, Chequamegon 32
   Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 42
   Edgar 49, Prentice 41
   Loyal 45, Gilman 19
   Marshfield 52, D.C. Everest 49
   Neillsville 67, Owen-Withee 46
   Northland Pines 54, Elcho 42
   Tri-County 55, Wild Rose 45
   Wausau West 69, Wausau East 31
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
 

BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 4, KM/Mukwonago 1
   Stevens Point 3, University School of Milwaukee 2
   Waupaca 8, Mosinee 3


GIRLS HOCKEY
   Arrowhead 10, Beaver Dam 3
   Bay Area 7, Brookfield Central 0
   Fond Du Lac 3, Point-Rapids 1
   Metro Lynx 4, Appleton United 1
   Princeton/Big Lake/Becker, Minn. 4, Central Wisconsin 1

WRESTLING

Marshfield 59, Merrill 15

