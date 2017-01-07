Friday Sports Report: East beats West in crosstown rivalry game, 58-54

Local prep sports scores for Jan. 6, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Antigo 60, Tomahawk 39
Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 63
Lakeland 66, Mosinee 64
Marathon 48, Stratford 37
Marshfield 79, D.C. Everest 43
Northland Pines 80, Elcho 41
Stevens Point 71, Merrill 48
Wausau East 58, Wausau East 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 57, Chequamegon 32
Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 42
Edgar 49, Prentice 41
Loyal 45, Gilman 19
Marshfield 52, D.C. Everest 49
Neillsville 67, Owen-Withee 46
Northland Pines 54, Elcho 42
Tri-County 55, Wild Rose 45
Wausau West 69, Wausau East 31
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 4, KM/Mukwonago 1
Stevens Point 3, University School of Milwaukee 2
Waupaca 8, Mosinee 3
GIRLS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 10, Beaver Dam 3
Bay Area 7, Brookfield Central 0
Fond Du Lac 3, Point-Rapids 1
Metro Lynx 4, Appleton United 1
Princeton/Big Lake/Becker, Minn. 4, Central Wisconsin 1
WRESTLING
Marshfield 59, Merrill 15