In Walker's State of State, don't look for big reveal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker delivers his seventh State of the State speech next week and he's not expected to reveal much of his plans for the coming year.

Walker typically doesn't unveil many new policies or proposals in the annual address delivered at a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly.

Those will mostly come next month when he releases the two-year state budget.

Instead, Walker is expected to focus Tuesday's State of the State speech on broad themes like his push to get more people in the workforce.

He's hit on that in recent speeches to large and influential business leaders in the state.

