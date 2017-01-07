UPDATE: Driver dead, hazardous materials involved in "nightmare" crash closing I-39/90 near Beloit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person involved in the crash on I-39/90 near Beloit has died, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Robert Spoden says a Toyota Camry was driving northbound in a southbound lane of the Interstate when it hit a semi head-on. The cab of the semi caught fire, but the driver was able to get out safely.

Sheriff Spoden says the semi was hauling a trailer containing methanol and hydrogen peroxide, but firefighters from the Town of Turtle were able to put out the fire in the cab before it reached the trailer. Spoden says the heat did disrupt the integrity of the trailer's contents.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released because his family members are still being notified.

A crew from HazChem Environmental Corp. of Addison, Illinois was called in to help secure the hazardous chemicals in the trailer before it could be removed from the scene.

I-39/90 remains closed between Beloit and Janesville (mile markers 175 to 185).

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- We now know the crash that's closed I-39/90 near Beloit involves hazardous material, and is "a nightmare" for officials working the scene.

Our 27 News crew was told by authorities they couldn't get closer to the scene of the crash because there are hazardous materials present. A Rock County official tells us the scene is "a nightmare".

Authorities have had to deploy a mobile shelter for the first responders working the scene because it's so cold.

A pretty large radius is blocked off around mile marker 180, and the Rock County Sheriff's Office says it'll stay that way all morning. The Janesville Police Department says it may take "a significant amount of time" to clean up.

Authorities ask that you stay away from that area if you have to be driving that way. See the original story below for more information about detours.

******

BELOIT (WKOW) -- I-39/90 near Beloit is closed in both directions after a crash Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 4:30 near mile marker 183. All Wisconsin State Patrol will confirm to 27 News is that they have troopers on scene.

Drivers going northbound are being directed to exit at I-43 and take that to WIS 140, then on to US 14. Then take US 14 to WIS 11, then you'll get back to I-39/90. Reverse those directions if you're going southbound.