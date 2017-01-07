Fundraiser held for Mosinee baby battling cancer

Hundreds of people packed The Bar in Rothschild Saturday afternoon to help raise money for a local baby fighting cancer.

Five-month-old Charlie Rein has an extremely rare form of cancer. He spent the first four months of his life in the hospital. In December, he was able to go to his home in Mosinee for the first time.

Rein still travels back to the hospital in Milwaukee every three weeks for chemo. His parents said they're very grateful for the community support.

There is a GoFundMe page for Rein's medical expenses, it can be found here.