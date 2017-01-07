US seeks death penalty in airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Airport Shooting-Florida (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the Florida airport shooting suspect that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

A criminal complaint filed Saturday by the Miami U.S. attorney's office accuses 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. The punishment is execution or any prison sentence up to life.

Prosecutors also charged Santiago with two firearms offenses.

Santiago is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others Friday at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim. The FBI says Santiago traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the shooting.

Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, is being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

----------

4:45 p.m.

Authorities say they seized a gun from the alleged Florida airport shooter when he visited an FBI office in Alaska in November and returned it the next month.

The FBI and the Anchorage police chief said Saturday that Esteban Santiago walked into the local FBI office and was agitated and making incoherent statements. He had a loaded magazine on him, but he had left his firearm in his vehicle, as well as his newborn child.

Santiago was taken for a mental health evaluation and investigated, but authorities found no wrongdoing. They returned his gun to him about a month ago. Authorities would not say if it's the same gun used in the attack Friday.