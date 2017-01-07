Curling: have a blast at a bonspiel

Wisconsinites have learned to make the best of the cold winter weather, skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing and even curling.

Wausau, WI boasts one of the largest, newest, and most impressive curling facilities in the entire nation, the Wausau Curling Center. A great place to get involved whether you're a seasoned pro, or have no idea what curling even is.

But curling isn't restricted to the indoors when temps drop, in fact, the sport originated on frozen lakes and rivers, a place you can still find the bravest of curlers.

Whether you take to the groomed sheets, or a frozen pond, curling is more than just a game, its a festival. Curlers gather together to have fun above all else, to enjoy a game as well as socialize, resulting in a "bonspiel".

Bonspiels consist of tournament style play, lots of food, and the occasional adult beverage (for those of legal age), as well as curlers of all levels and abilities.

So if you're looking for a fun and unique way to beat your cabin-fever, give curling a try, you just might find your new favorite winter activity.