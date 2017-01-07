West Allis apartment fire temporarily displaces 75 residents - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

West Allis apartment fire temporarily displaces 75 residents

Posted:
WEST ALLIS (AP) -

About 75 residents found themselves looking for temporary shelter in the Milwaukee area after an apartment fire.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the fire started about 7:15 a.m. Saturday on the balcony of a 40-unit building in West Allis.

Officials say the likely cause of the fire was an improperly extinguished cigarette butt.

No residents were hurt, but a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized and released after an apparent cardiac episode.

Officials say residents will be displaced by repairs for a few days, but nearly all of them should be able to return.

The American Red Cross Wisconsin Region is helping displaced residences.

Two buses were provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System to keep residents warm and drive them to temporary shelter.
 

