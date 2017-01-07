Granite Peak prepared for ski lift fall

With recent scares of people falling out of ski lifts around the country, a local ski resort is speaking out about their plan in case catastrophe strikes.

Officials from Granite Peak in Rib Mountain said they have had incidents in the past of people falling out of the lift.

Jim Deweerd from Ski Patrol said a fall could potentially be fatal and compares the injury to a car accident.

However, if someone does fall they do have a plan.

"Make sure we get those people properly protected on site," he said. "Get them in the ambulance and get them to the hospital because even though nothing may be wrong, something may be wrong."

Granite Peak warns all riders to make sure they know how to get on and off the lifts.

They said if you have any questions don't hesitate to talk to the lift operator.