Obama health care legacy: Coverage, conflict, and questions

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama's health law is in jeopardy, but his health care legacy is certain to endure.

That's because of broad public support for many of the underlying principles -- along with lasting conflicts over how to secure those principles.

The belief that people with medical problems should be able to get health insurance is no longer challenged. The challenge is how to guarantee that.

The idea that government should help those who can't afford their premiums has gained acceptance. The challenge seems to be how much assistance, and for what kind of coverage.

But Obama failed to deliver on early promises to cut premiums by thousands of dollars, and the Affordable Care Act passed with no Republican votes.