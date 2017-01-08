In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening on medical marijuana - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening on medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- As a marijuana extract used to treat seizures is more widely embraced, the conversation in Wisconsin is shifting to whether the time is right to approve medical marijuana.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters last week he would consider it, even as Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker say no way.

Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard plans to sponsor a bill that would make it legal to possess cannibidiol oil, the marijuana extract. He says he'd consider legalizing medical marijuana with the right limitations, but not anytime soon.

Advocates hope the fact that some Republicans are easing their stance on medical marijuana is a positive sign, especially as it's viewed as a less harmful alternative to prescribing addictive opiates as painkillers.

