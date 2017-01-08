Seahawks, Texans win with strong defense

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans have advanced to the NFL's divisional playoffs.



Thomas Rawls ran for a team-record 161 yards and the Seahawks earned their 10th straight home playoff game by stifling Detroit, 26-6. Rawls capped his night with a 4-yard touchdown run that gave Seattle a 19-6 lead with 8:49 left.



Seattle also leaned on the combination of Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, who had 11 receptions for 104 yards and a TD. Wilson finished 23 of 30 for 224 yards and two scores, including a brilliant, 2-yard touchdown grab by Paul Richardson.



The Lions could muster just 231 total yards and were held to a pair of Matt Prater (PRAY'-tur) field goals. Prater became the first kicker to hit multiple 50-yard field goals, nailing them from 51 and 53 yards.



Matthew Stafford was 18 of 32 for 205 yards for the Lions, who end the season on a four-game losing streak.



Next up for the Seahawks are the Atlanta Falcons.



The Texans have reached the AFC divisional playoffs by throttling Connor Cook and the Oakland Raiders.



Houston's defense allowed just 203 net yards, recorded three sacks and intercepted Cook three times in a 27-14 win over the Raiders. Jadaveon (jah-DEH'-vee-an) Clowney set the tone by picking off Cook on Oakland's second possession to set up Lamar Miller's four-yard touchdown run. A.J. Bouye and Corey Moore also intercepted the Raiders' quarterback, while Whitney Mercilus had two sacks.



Cook was 18 of 45 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown in becoming the first player to make his initial NFL start in a postseason game. He hit Andre Holmes for an eight-yard TD in the fourth quarter, but it came after the Texans built a 27-7 lead.



Cook was pressed into service following injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.



Brock Osweiler (AHS'-wy-lur) ran for a score and threw for another while passing for 168 yards in his return to Houston's starting lineup. Miller had 73 yards on 31 carries in helping the Texans control the ball for 33 1/2 minutes.



Houston will take on New England next weekend unless Miami beats Pittsburgh on Sunday. Otherwise, the Texans will head to Kansas City.



The game caps a disappointing finish to the season for the Raiders, who were in line to claim the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs until they lost to the Broncos last weekend.

