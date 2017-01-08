Cobb, Ripkowski both active for Packers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cobb, Ripkowski both active for Packers

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

Both Randall Cobb and Aaron Ripkowski will play Sunday as the Packers take on the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Cobb has not been active since week 15, when he tried to play through an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears but did not catch a pass. Geronimo Allison stepped in in his absence, leading the team with 91 receiving yards in Green Bay's week 17 win in Detroit.

Ripkowski was added to the injury report on Saturday with what the team called a shoulder injury. He played a key role in the Packers win over the Lions, earning a career-high nine carries and also adding a receiving touchdown.

The Packers and Giants kick off at 3:40 p.m. The winner will advance to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday in the NFC's Divisional Round.

