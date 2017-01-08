2 Madison women arrested after vehicle shot at on freeway

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say two Madison women are under arrest after another woman reported her vehicle was shot at on a highway.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 late Saturday to report her vehicle was being followed. Authorities say one of the women in the pursuing car was accused of vandalizing the caller's car and burglarizing her home that day.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the caller got off on Highway 151, where she says she was shot at. The caller then exited onto Main Street in Sun Prairie, where she reported being shot at again.

The suspects' vehicle was found in a grocery store parking lot. The store was put on lockdown and evacuated. Two women, ages 21 and 22, were arrested. No one was hurt.