Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after going through ice - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after going through ice

Posted:

RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a 42-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says crews pulled the body of Todd Kane of Rice Lake from the water on Saturday.

Deputies went to Kane's home after receiving a call of a possible missing person who may be on a snowmobile. Kane was not home, but his snowmobile was missing.

Crews began searching areas lakes and trails. A friend looking for Kane reported a snowmobile helmet on the ice by the Stump Lake bridge north of Rice Lake.

Firefighters in cold water suits searched near the bridge and found a snowmobile in the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used an underwater remote-controlled video submarine and found Kane's body.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.