Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after going through ice

RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a 42-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says crews pulled the body of Todd Kane of Rice Lake from the water on Saturday.

Deputies went to Kane's home after receiving a call of a possible missing person who may be on a snowmobile. Kane was not home, but his snowmobile was missing.

Crews began searching areas lakes and trails. A friend looking for Kane reported a snowmobile helmet on the ice by the Stump Lake bridge north of Rice Lake.

Firefighters in cold water suits searched near the bridge and found a snowmobile in the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used an underwater remote-controlled video submarine and found Kane's body.