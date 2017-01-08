Packers dominate Giants behind Rodgers and Cobb

The Latest on the NFL's wild-card Sunday. (All times Eastern):

The Green Bay Packers have advanced in the NFL playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to move the Packers into the next round, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys. Randall Cobb caught three of those touchdown passes from Rodgers, and that included a 42-yard Hail Mary right before halftime.

Eli Manning struggled for the Giants, although he did throw one touchdown pass. Clay Matthews sacked Manning for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter as the Giants were trying to rally.



7:30 p.m.

There goes that man again!

Randall Cobb caught his third Aaron Rodgers' touchdown pass of the game as the Packers have taken control of their wild-card playoff game against the Giants.

Cobb's latest touchdown gave Green Bay a 31-13 lead with about nine minutes remaining.

It was Rodgers fourth touchdown throw, with the other score going to Davante Adams in the first half.

If the Packers hold on for the win, they will travel to Dallas for a divisional round game next week.

6:55 p.m.

After ending the half with a Hail Mary pass to Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers found him for another score in the third quarter as the Packers took a 21-13 lead over the Giants.

Playing without Jordy Nelson, who left the game in the first half with a rib injury, Rodgers has made Cobb his big-play target.

After the Giants cut the lead to 14-13 with an Eli Manning scoring pass to Tavares King, Rodgers went to work. The drive ended in just four plays with a 30-yard pass to Cobb.

That made it 21-13, and the Packers added a field goal before the end of the quarter to lead 24-13.

6:35 p.m.

Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson will not return to the NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants because of a rib injury.

Nelson took a shot to the left side his body by Giants safety Leon Hall's helmet while trying to pull in a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The injury happened with 11:08 left in the second quarter.

Nelson stayed down on the sideline for a couple minutes while play continued. He then walked to a cart that took him inside the stadium, hunched over in the front seat with his hands on his face.

The Packers ruled Nelson out at the start of the third quarter.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left in the first quarter with a bruised thigh. He was also questionable to return.