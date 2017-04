MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the northwest side of Milwaukee. An officer arrived to find an unresponsive 43-year-old woman who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

Investigators say two groups of people had started to argue and fight before the shooting. Police say multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was hit.

The shooting remains under investigation.