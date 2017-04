UPDATE: Orlando police shooting suspect urged to turn himself in

The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is urging a suspect wanted for the murder of an Orlando police officer to turn himself in to authorities.

Demings spoke Monday at a news conference held near the area in northwest metro Orlando where hundreds of officers from multiple police agencies were searching for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Demings says the best thing he could tell the suspect is to surrender so the situation can be resolved peacefully.

Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Authorities say Clayton was shot after she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Monday morning. He was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

11:15 a.m.

Authorities in Orlando say that an Orange County deputy sheriff was killed in a traffic accident while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer Monday.

Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference that the deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, 41. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him Monday.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Walmart in Orlando.

10:25 a.m.

An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

------

An Orlando, Florida, police officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect.

According to the police department's official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

No further details were immediately available.