Reports: OBJ punches hole in wall at Lambeau Field

Reports say Odell Beckham, Jr. punched this hole in a wall at Lambeau Field. (WBAY photo)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. had a tough game in his team’s 38-13 loss to the Packers. And he took out his frustrations on Lambeau Field.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV snapped the photo above showing a hole outside the visitors’ locker room, allegedly the result of Beckham punching the wall.

New York sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano tweeted this:

Odell Beckham apparently punched this hole in the wall outside the Giants locker room. pic.twitter.com/Y6ufQ63hbF — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 9, 2017

An ESPN reporter also saw Beckham banging his head against a door.

Beckham dropped a number of balls at the Frozen Tundra, including a would-be touchdown in the first quarter. He ended the game with four catches for 28 yards.

“You have to sit here. You have to embrace this feeling. You have to swallow it, and you know, go about your business. It’s really all I could say you know. It was inches away. We were right there,” Beckham said after the game.

Some fans have taken to social media to connect Beckham’s poor performance to a post-Redskins victory trip to Miami last week.