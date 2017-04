WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A 19-year-old Mosinee man pleaded not guilty Monday in the traffic death of a another Mosinee driver more than a year ago, according to online Marathon County court records.

Brandon Kohel was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury in the Aug. 11, 2015. crash that killed Michael Sybeldon, 54, and seriously injured two others on Highway KK near Mosinee.

Prosecutors say Kohel attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone as Sybeldon's vehicle was oncoming. Both vehicles swerved and collided on the shoulder. Kohel was traveling 63 mph heading into a curve, according to the criminal complaint.

No trial date was immediately set.

Kohel is free on a $10,000 signature bond, court records said.