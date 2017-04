One person is dead after a rollover crash Saturday evening in Oneida County.

It happened in the town of Stella on Highway 45 North near East Stella Lake Road, closing down the highway more than two hours.

Officials said 60-year-old Mark Mohr was traveling north on Highway 45 when he crossed into the southbound lane. The car then rolled over and stopped in the tree line. He was pronounced dead when officials arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.