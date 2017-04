The Rhinelander Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run, according to a post Sunday on its Facebook page.

Police said the hit and run happened Friday around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of West Davenport Street and Pelican Street in Rhinelander.

The driver was described as a white female who is about 50-years-old, police said.

The Department said the vehicle may be an older Chevrolet Cavalier or Saturn SL between 1997 and 2002.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ben Curtes at 715-365-5300 or send the department a message on its Facebook page.