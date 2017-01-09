Beal, Morris lead Wizards over Bucks 107-101

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Markieff Morris added 20 points with 10 rebounds, leading the Washington Wizards over the Milwaukee Bucks 107-101 on Sunday.



Jabari Parker's basket brought the Bucks within 104-101 with 1:05 to play, but Washington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed jumper by John Wall. Otto Porter then found Morris wide open under the hoop off an inbounds play for a basket with 37.9 seconds left.



The Wizards began the second half on a 15-6 run to take a 64-63 lead on Kelly Oubre's dunk. Oubre had 10 of his 17 points in the third, helping Washington outscore the Bucks 33-21 in the quarter.



Parker led Milwaukee with 28 points. Malcolm Brogdon finished with a career-high 22 points and Michael Beasley scored 18 points in 16 minutes off the bench.



Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ill and didn't play.

