Packers announce week of events ahead of Dallas playoff game

The Green Bay Packers are encouraging fans to get pumped up ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game in Dallas.

The fan support ahead of the Giants game appeared to be a good luck charm, so the team is doing it again this week.

MAILING MONDAY (1/9)

Packers fans are encouraged to send letters and drawings to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program. They may be featured on the Packers website, social media, or in the team locker room.

Here’s how you submit a drawing or letter:

Online: http://packers.com/letters

Email: letterstolambeau@packers.com

Mail: Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307

In person: Lambeau Field Atrium at the guest services desk or the Packers Pro Shop

PAINT THE TOWN TUESDAY (1/10)

Get Loud Lambeau window clings will be up at businesses, schools, and public buildings. The Packers Pro Shop will give away free window clings with purchases while supplies last.

WIN IT WEDNESDAY (1/11)

The Packers will be announcing giveaways via social media. Fans can win tickets to Sunday’s game, a Randall Cobb-signed jersey, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

THANK YOU THURSDAY (1/12)

The Packers will post videos, photos, and Letters to Lambeau on their website and social media.

GREEN AND GOLD FRIDAY (1/13)

The Packers encourage fans to wear their Green and Gold gear at school, work, and in the community.

PACKERS EVERYWHERE PEP RALLY IN DALLAS (1/14)

Packers Everywhere is inviting fans to a pep rally Saturday at Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar Street. Time is to be announced. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and alums Donny Anderson, Earl Dotson and Marco Rivera will be there.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.