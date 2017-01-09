Report: Packers' Nelson has "at least two" broken ribs

UPDATE: NFL Network is reporting that Nelson has "at least two" broken ribs.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson's status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys is in question. Nelson left in the second quarter of Green Bay's Wild Card win over the New York Giants after sustaining a hard hit to his left side.

Nelson took a blow to the side by cornerback Leon Hall early in the 2nd quarter. He hit the ground and was only able to get to his hands and knees before receiving medical attention and being carted off the field.

Nelson spent Sunday evening in the hospital with a rib injury, Mike McCarthy said in a news conference Monday.

McCarthy: Jordy Nelson spent the evening in the hospital. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2017

McCarthy didn't specify the extent of the injury or of any internal injuries, but ESPN's medical expert Dr. Mark Adickes tweeted out that there are concerns of broken ribs, collapsed lung, and even splenic laceration on his left side.

Concerns for Jordy Nelson are broken ribs, pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and splenic laceration with blow occurring on his left side. — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) January 9, 2017

McCarthy did however say that Nelson will be in the rehab group through Friday. If he is able to practice Saturday, Nelson will have a chance to play Sunday. The Packers take on the Cowboys at 3:40 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.