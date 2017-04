STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Someone trying to thaw out some frozen water pipes beneath a mobile home Monday morning ignited a fire that seriously damaged the home, Town of Hull Fire Chief Mark Kluck said. No one was hurt.

A woman lived in the home just outside of Stevens Point and a friend was helping her thaw out some water pipes with a propane torch when the some wood started on fire and spread along the bottom of the house about 10 a.m., Kluck said.

The damage is severe enough the home is "unlivable," the fire chief said.Three fire departments responded to the blaze.

Assistant Chief Ken Sadogierski said open flames should never be used to thaw frozen pipes.

“Lots of trailers have electrical heating tapes to wrap pipes with. That is good alternative,” he said.

Some floors of the home had to be torn up to gain access to the fire, causing severe damage to the bathroom and kitchen, he said.