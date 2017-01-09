Beckham takes out frustration on Lambeau wall

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't have a great day. The Giants' receiver was targeted 11 times with only 4 receptions and 28 yards. That's even more bleak than his first trip to Lambeau Field back in October, and not the way he had expected his first playoff appearance to go.

After the game, the receiver let it all out, allegedly punching a hole in the wall just outside the crew's locker room, near visitor's locker room, and banging his head against a door.

Since the incident Sunday night, the internet has been splattered with photoshops of the hole in the wall.