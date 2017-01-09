Wausau Tile CEO dies unexpectedly; funeral is Wednesday

MOSINEE (WAOW) - Mosinee businessman Bill Creske, who took over the tile company his father founded in 1953, died unexpectedly Saturday at his home. He was 64.

Creske was CEO of Wausau Tile companies and his death shocked the hundreds of workers, President Byran Borrell said Monday.

Creske is survived by his wife, Charlene, two sons and grandchildren. His mother and two sisters also survive.

Wausau Tile will continue as it has since Ed Creske founded the company, Borrell said. It supplies some of the world's largest companies, including McDonald’s, Target and Burger King, with outdoor furniture, planters and security barriers.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of the funeral.

Beste Funeral Home of Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.



Because of Creske's love of children, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.