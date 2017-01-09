Marshfield woman to be on ABC national game show

ABC's new show "Big Fan" debuts Monday with not only a Wisconsin connection, but a central Wisconsin connection too.

Cassandra Hooyman is a nurse day to day but her true passion is being the ultimate Aaron Rodgers fan.

"His humor kind of caught me and then once Brett Favre left and he took over, he just had that great arm and got us to the Superbowl," Hooyman said.

The Marshfield native was selected from many Packers fans to be featured on the new show based on a Jimmy Kimmel segment.

Celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian West and number 12 himself compete against some of their biggest fans to see if they truly know the star.

"I actually do know a lot of Aaron Rodgers facts because I read a book about him that somebody wrote about his whole life," Hooyman said. "I've read it multiple times. And that's just what I like to do in my spare time."

The fan is a newlywed and wonders what her husband thinks of her love for the quarterback.

"He might of thought that's a tad weird but he knew that from the beginning when we met that Aaron Rodgers comes first in my life," Hooyman said. "Just kidding."

The show airs at 9:00 p.m. Monday on Newsline 9.