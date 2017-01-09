Local lawmakers participate in legislative summit

One day ahead of Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State Address, Central Wisconsin lawmakers met with business leaders to discuss economic development.

The main focus Monday morning was education and the workforce. Both are topics legislators on both sides of the aisle hope to see the governor address Tuesday.

"Education should be the foremost priority," said Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-71). "It's a huge part of our success locally, and as a state."

State Senators Tom Tiffany (R-12) and Patrick Testin (R-34) also expect Gov. Walker to focus heavily on workforce Tuesday.

"I think workforce development is the preeminent issue in the state of Wisconsin, and across the country," said Testin, who officially took office last week.

"I'm hoping to and expect to see a lot in workforce development," said Tiffany, who has held the senate post since 2012. "There's a huge need for workforce in the state of Wisconsin."

The governor's State of the State Address begins Tuesday at 3 p.m.