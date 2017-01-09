Packers fans celebrate playoff win against Giants

The Packers trumped Eli Manning and the New York Giants Sunday, and it wasn't just a big game for the players - but also the fans.

They were eager to talk about the connection between Aaron Rogers and Randall Cobb, especially Rogers' Hail Mary that found Cobb in the back of the end zone to end the first half.

When it comes to whether the Packers can use this momentum to push them to the Super Bowl, fans had mixed reactions.

"Oh, we're going all the way," said John Rhyner of Weston.

But for Kenneth Kersten of Wausau - Sunday's face-off against a strong Dallas offense has him worried.

"I don't know," he said. "They've got to get past Dallas. Dallas has a very good offensive line, so I don't know."

Fans were also nervous about receiver Jordy Nelson's injury. They're anxiously awaiting the game-time decision regarding whether he will suit up.