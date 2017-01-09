Packers' Ty Montgomery featured in PSA to recruit foster parents

(WISN)-- Fresh off a Packers playoff win, running back and receiver Ty Montgomery is featured in a new PSA with his mom, Lisa, who fostered 17 children while Ty was growing up.

"They were brothers. That's what they were. If you can give a child stability, love and family, why wouldn't you want to do that?" Lisa Montgomery says in the spot.

The fosterparentsrock.org PSA was filmed in Green Bay and, according to the Coalition for Children, Youth and Families in West Allis, they say having a Packer be their backer and help recruit fosters parents is huge.

"We feel really honored that the Montgomerys have taken this on as their cause, and yes it's amazing to have a Packer be involved just what the packers mean in our state," said CEO Oriana Carey.

Carey also said that in Wisconsin there are on average about 6,000 children in foster care, and the need is great each and every day.

