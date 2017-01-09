Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Department adds extra patrols for stalled cars

Cold weather has been keeping sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County busy dealing with dozens of stalled cars.

They said in the past nine days they've checked on 20 stalled motorists. Four of those were people running out of gas. While they said this isn't much more than they usually see, sheriff's officials have a few tips to keep you safe.

"Keep your vehicles fueled up, getting out in the middle of nowhere and running out of gas can certainly be a disheartening feeling," said Lincoln Co. Lt. Tim Fischer. "If you were to break down, having warm clothes, blankets, stuff to keep you warm, a charged cell phone."

Sheriff's officials said with the cold whether they have extra patrols on the road to make sure people aren't stranded.