Wausau tax error impact could take months to finalize

It could still be months before Wausau residents know the exact impact of the city's $40 million tax error. The former interim city assessor made the mistake back in June when filing the property tax report.

A notice was then sent out with bills asking residents to budget their money for next year taking into account the miscalculation. The city has to wait for a report by the state to learn the exact impact of the mistake.

"If there are taxpayers out there fearing that their taxes will double from the mistake, or impact will be tremendous, we don't expect it's going to be near that severe," said Wausau City Council President Lisa Rasmussen. "It's almost like a deferred payment, the amount that we've not paid this year, we'll catch up on next year and the state will dictate that process for us."

There is no timetable on when the state will have that report finished.