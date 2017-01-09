Priebus eyes `huge challenge' after Ryan meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says "we have a huge challenge here" after meeting with other top transition officials and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The meeting lasted more than two hours in Ryan's office in the Capitol and focused on Republicans' goal of rewriting the nation's complex tax code.

After the meeting broke up Monday night and participants left the Capitol, Priebus was overheard remarking to a companion: "I need to make sure that we are all on the same page. We have a huge challenge here. It was better tonight."

Other participants in the meeting included Trump's son-in-law and newly named adviser, Jared Kushner; top adviser Stephen Bannon; and Trump's pick for treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin.