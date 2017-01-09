US announces new sanctions against Russians

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial

An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouse

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group Hezbollah

US, Russia jab over Syria before diplomatic talks in Moscow

An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctor

Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight

The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnage

Tillerson's Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria

A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the past

Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald Trump

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready

Town halls have become a risky proposition for GOP members of Congress since President Donald Trump's election.

Lawmakers try to keep town halls from getting out of control

A judge is set to rule on whether a Virginia father killed his year-old son in an effort to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance.

A Delaware judge is set to rule on whether three teenage girls are culpable in a school fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches.

Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8

A foundation run by the youngest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett is announcing its strategy on Thursday for distributing $90 million to help improve the lives of young women and girls of color.

Buffett foundation to unveil plan to help girls of color

The conservative Club for Growth is targeting powerful committee chairmen and other top Republicans, part of an aggressive ad campaign to rally support for the GOP's struggling health care overhaul effort.

A craving for a McDonald's cheeseburger apparently prompted an 8-year-old Ohio boy to take his 4-year-old sister for a ride in his dad's van, which he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.

A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking a state board to declare that only people who are lawfully admitted to the United States are allowed to get commercial fishing licenses.

A new exhibition of Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli's paintings opens this weekend in Boston.

Botticelli show features works never before seen in the US

The video of a man being dragged off a United Express flight turned an unwanted light on the little-known police force that guards Chicago's two main airports and could threaten the agency's future.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. is economically blacklisting five more Russians, including a senior law enforcement official in President Vladimir Putin's government.

Under the sanctions, their assets are blocked and people in the United States are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

The new sanctions come three days after the U.S. released an unclassified intelligence assessment connecting Putin to the hacking of Democratic accounts in an effort to interfere with the 2016 election. Officials say the sanctions are unrelated to the hacking and are instead connected to a 2012 U.S. law to punish Russian human rights violators.

The most prominent individual targeted by the U.S. is Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's main investigative agency.