Snowy conditions continue to cause slick roads

Snow once again caused slippery road conditions in Central Wisconsin Monday night. The evening commute moved a bit slower for many drivers.

"It was slippery all the way here, I drove 35, 40 miles and it was crummy the whole way there," said Mattoon resident Gene Beilke.

Part way through January, Central Wisconsin has already seen more snow that last winter. By late Monday evening roughly one inch fell throughout the area. Some drivers said they're used to the snow.

"I've lived here my entire life, this little bit of snow doesn't bother me at all," said Beilke.

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Tuesday morning.

