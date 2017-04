This is the FAKE WAOW Twitter account - please unfollow and do not share information that it posts.

This is the real @WAOW Twitter account. It is verified by Twitter with the blue check mark - a sign that is a legitimate account.

A fake Channel 9 twitter has been created. It is reporting several false school closures.

The real WAOW Twitter is verified by Twitter with the blue check mark and has thousands of tweets.

For all official school closings and cancellations visit WAOW.com.