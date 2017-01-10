UPDATE: Walker promises to cut UW tuition for all undergraduates

UPDATE: The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State speech (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is promising to cut tuition for all undergraduates in the University of Wisconsin System.

Walker made the promise Tuesday in his State of the State address. It comes after tuition has been frozen at UW for four years.

Walker says the budget he releases next month "will do more than just freeze tuition." He says it will be cut, but he doesn't give any details.

The UW Board of Regents voted to approve a plan to keep tuition flat next year and raise it no more than the rate of inflation after that if the Legislature allows it.

Walker has also promised to increase funding for the UW System after cutting it by $250 million in his last budget.



3:10 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker says in his seventh State of the State address that Wisconsin is "winning" and that the future of the state is bright.

Walker said in the speech Tuesday that workforce development is his top priority for the next year "and beyond." The focus is a shift for Walker, whose signature campaign promise in 2010 was to create 250,000 private-sector jobs in four years. He only got about halfway to that goal.

The speech comes as Walker is eying running for a third term. He is promising to spend more on K-12 schools and specifically help rural districts, but didn't offer details.

Democrats say Walker is ignoring the biggest problems facing the state and his tenure as governor has been a failure.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to renew his promise to increase funding for public schools in his State of the State speech, while saying the future of Wisconsin is "bright."

Walker released a series of excerpts from his speech Tuesday. He was to deliver it before a joint meeting of the Legislature.

While touting the state's lowest unemployment in 15 years, Walker plans to saying workforce development will be his top priority for this year and beyond.

He says it's a moral imperative for every child to have access to a great education, but it's an economic imperative to grow the workforce.

Walker plans to say that "safety and maintenance" of the state's transportation system is a priority. His plan for plugging a $1 billion transportation shortfall is to delay work on major expansion projects.

10:55 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker plans to say in his State of the State speech that his top priority in 2017 and beyond is workforce development.

Walker released excerpts from his speech Tuesday on Twitter hours before he was set to deliver the address during a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly.

He says "We went from a focus on `jobs, jobs, jobs' to talking about `workforce, workforce, workforce."' Walker says "This is my top priority for 2017 - and beyond."

\Walker also plans to say that the question about whether the people of Wisconsin are better off now than six years ago when he and Republicans swept into power is "a resounding yes."

Democrats have also taken to Twitter in a pre-rebuttal, saying Walker is ignoring the state's biggest problems.

9:45 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker says he thought about wearing sunglasses during his State of the State speech, but decided against it.

He also told The Associated Press on Tuesday he contemplated handing them out to all 132 state lawmakers, but said with a smile he was worried not all of them would put them on.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 84-48 in the Legislature, their largest majorities in decades.

Walker is delivering his annual State of the State speech on Tuesday afternoon at a joint meeting of the Senate and Assembly. In a recent speech, he donned sunglasses to drive home his argument that "the future's so bright, you gotta wear shades."

He's repeated the line several times since and in Twitter messages previewing the speech included a smiling face emoji wearing sunglasses.

8:45 a.m.

First lady Tonette Walker will be speaking during Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State speech.

She was with the governor in the Assembly chamber, speaking at the podium during a practice run of the speech early Tuesday morning shortly after the building opened to the public. Walker stood behind her wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the first lady will be talking about one of her initiatives during the speech delivered to a joint session of the Legislature. Walker is expected to spend much of the address talking about broad policy goals, including increasing workforce participation and fighting opioid abuse.

We’ll know more Tuesday afternoon about Governor Scott Walker’s vision for the state in the upcoming year.

That’s when he’ll give his 7th “State of the State” address.

Right now area lawmakers are speculating about some of the key issues.

When Gov. Walker delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, it’ll be before the largest majority of Republican lawmakers since 1971.

“We need to show that we deserve our seats. We deserve the trust that they’ve given us and I think that our ambitious next two years is going to prove to everybody that they made the right choice,” said Rep. Ron Tusler, a Republican from Harrison.

Among the issues likely to be addressed are taxes, the cost of higher education, and transportation funding — which faces a $1 billion shortfall over the next two years.

Rep. Amanda Stuck, an Appleton Democrat said, “We know it has major impacts even for this area, with the DOT putting out reports saying that even 10/441 project could possibly see delays yet if we don’t address transportation.”

Many Republicans say their goal is to keep spending in check.

Rep. Jim Steineke, a Kaukauna Republican, said, “Really it’s about balancing the books and the budget coming up, making sure that we don’t spend more than what we take in, and on the transportation side make sure we have a long-term, sustainable funding formula to make sure we can keep up with maintenance and construction needs.”

What Democrats want, though, are more specifics, which the governor probably won’t provide until February when he releases the two-year state budget plan.

“He’s been in office six years. We haven’t made any progress on funding transportation. We haven’t created 250,000 jobs. And state revenue doesn’t look like it’s going to bring us enough money to invest in public schools or the UW system like he said he wants to do,” said Rep. Gordon Hintz, a Democrat from Oshkosh.

If you want to watch the State of the State address we’ll stream it live starting at 3 p.m. on WAOW.com.