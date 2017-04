UPDATE: Central Wisconsin closings Jan. 10

Closings have come in throughout the morning in central Wisconsin. Here is a full list:

Abbotsford: Closing at 2:15 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Adams Friendship: Closing at 1:15 PM Today; No PM early childhood & 4K

Almond Bancroft: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Antigo: Closing 2 Hr Early; No afternoon or evening activities

Athens: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Assumption High/Middle School: Closed due to water main break

Bowler: Closed Today

Colby: Closing at 2:00 PM Today

Crandon: Closing at 12:30 PM Today

DC Everest Public - Private: Early Release - MS-1:10, SH-1:20, JH-1:35 & Elem Schools 2:40 & PM EC/4K Canceled All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Dorinda's Dance Studio: Canceled Today

Edgar: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Elcho: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Faith Christian Academy of Wausau: Closing at 11:45 AM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Florence School District: Closed Today

Gilman School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Globe University - Wausau: Closing at 3:30 PM Today

Granton: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Greenwood: Closing at 12:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Immanuel Baptist Church - Wausau: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Iola Scandinavia: Closed Today

Ladysmith School District: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Laona School District: Closing at 12:00 PM Today; Programs Canceled - Childcare Open

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum: Closed Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Loyal: Closing at 12:45 PM Today

Marathon School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Marion School District: Closed Today

Marshfield Public - Private: PM 4-K & Early Childhood Canceled

Medford School District: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Merrill School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No PM Early Childhood or Preschool

Mosinee Public - Private: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Neillsville School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Nekoosa School District: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

New London School District: Closed Today

Nicolet Area Technical College: Closing at 2:00 PM Today; All services canceled

North Ridge Church - Marshfield: Canceled Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Northcentral Technical College: Closing at 3:00 PM Today

Northland Lutheran School: Closing at 1:15 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Owen Withee School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Port Edwards School District: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Rib Lake School District: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Rosholt School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today

SABA Annual Banquet: Canceled Today

Shawano Co. Meals: Closed Today; No Deliveries or On-Site Meals

Spencer School District: Closing at 1:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

St. Paul Lutheran Church and School - Stevens Point: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Stanley Boyd School District: Closing at 2:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Stevens Point Public - Private: All Evening Activities Canceled Today

Stratford School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Thorp School District: Closing at 12:30 PM Today

Tigerton School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Tomahawk School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Tomorrow River - Amherst School: All Evening Activities Canceled Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Tri County School District: Closing at 12:30 PM Today

Upper Iowa University: Closing at 3:00 PM Today

Wabeno School District: Closing at 12:30 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Waupaca School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Wausau Child Care School Age-Wausau Schools: Canceled Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Wausau School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today

Wautoma School District: Closing 2 Hr Early; No afternoon or evening activities

Weyauwega Fremont: Closed Today

White Lake School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

WI Dells School District: Closing 2 Hr Early; No PM Kindergarten, Early Childhood or PreSchool

WI Valley Lutheran: Closing at 11:45 AM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Wittenberg Birnamwood School District: Closing at 1:00 PM Today; No afternoon or evening activities

YWCA Wausau: Closing at 2:00 PM Today