Storm prompts snow emergencies in 9 central Wisconsin cities

(WAOW) - Nine central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies Tuesday as a winter storm moved into the area. Forecasters predicted possible record snowfalls.

A snow emergency bans parking on city streets to allow plows to clear away the snow more easily. Vehicles can be towed at the owner's expense or ticketed.

Communities with snow emergencies:

EDGAR

Effective Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and expires at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS

Effective Tuesday at 10 a.m. and expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

MERRILL

Effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday and expires at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

PORT EDWARDS

Effective Tuesday at 4 p.m. and expires at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

SCHOFIELD

Effective Tuesday at 1 p.m. and expires at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

STEVENS POINT

Effective Tuesday at 6 p.m. and expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

WAUSAU

Effective Tuesday at 2 p.m. and expires at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

WESTON

Effective Tuesday at noon and expires at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Effective Tuesday at 8 a.m. and expires at 8 a.m. Wednesday.