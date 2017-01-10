Nearly 9 inches of new snow in Wausau keeps snow plowers busy

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Nearly 9 inches of new snow over two days kept snow removal businesses in Wausau busy Tuesday.

"We started plowing businesses Monday night and we are still going at it so they can stay open," said Kevin Cline, a plow driver for Land Art.

The snow - the newest which started falling early Monday - has been welcome business, he said.

"It has been phenomenal. We have already used twice as much salt down as last year and I think we had 12 plow days last winter. We are already at that for this year," Cline said.

He and other drivers say they will likely be on the job until early Wednesday morning clearing snow as the storm moves away.