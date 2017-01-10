Antigo Packers fan nominated for Hall of Fame

Packers fans are like family, and Kay Kuester-Doran, an Antigo native, might just be the matriarch of the green and gold family.

"We don't fill the stadium we pack the stadium," Kuester-Doran said.

Like any head of a family, she has ideas for improving Green Bay's get-togethers.

"I don't know why they don't sell standing room only for the playoff games," Kuester-Doran said. "Because nobody sits anyway."

Standing kept Kay warm in 1967 at the Ice Bowl and on Sunday night in the Packers' wildcard win over New York.

"Let's say we were chilly but not cold," she said. "It was too exciting."

Now she's standing up against nine other finalists for induction into the Packers fan Hall of Fame. Kay's in the running because she uses her four season tickets to give other fans a glimpse inside the frozen tundra.

"We have taken a lot of exchange students," Kuester-Doran said. "Most of those kids have never seen American football and especially not the Packers"

"Its a hospitality and ambassadorial thing. Soccer fans can be vicious and they go to Lambeau and (fans) are friendly."

Claiming her spot in Packers history would mean many things to Kay.

"It would be like winning an Oscar," Kuester-Doran said.

But most importantly, it would mean continuing her ability to help others leap to Lambeau.

"For one thing it would mean getting four more seats to sit someone at," Kuester-Doran said. "I would also get to go to an away game."

Many fans measure success with wins and losses but, as Kay fights for the top prize for packers fans, she counts victory in experiences.

"Lombardi said winning is everything," Kuester-Doran said. "But sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's just getting there and getting that Lambeau experience."