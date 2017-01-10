Beasley's 28 points help Bucks overcome Spurs, 109-017

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Michael Beasley scored a season-high 28 points in place of an ill Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 on Tuesday night.



Kawhi Leonard had 30 points for San Antonio, which had its nine-game home winning streak snapped.



Jabari Parker's layup with 2:56 remaining gave Milwaukee a 103-101 lead, its first since the 3:24 mark of the first quarter. After a pair of free throws by Beasley, the Spurs reclaimed a 107-105 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Davis Bertans and Danny Green.



Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3 to give Milwaukee a 108-107 edge. Following misses by Pau Gasol and Beasley, Bertans' 3-pointer went in and out with 10.9 seconds left.



Brogdon sank one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds to go, making it 109-107. Manu Ginobili's 3-pointer hit the side of the backboard at the buzzer as the Bucks celebrated.

