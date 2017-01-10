Beasley's 28 points help Bucks overcome Spurs, 109-017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Beasley's 28 points help Bucks overcome Spurs, 109-017

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Michael Beasley scored a season-high 28 points in place of an ill Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 on Tuesday night.
   

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points for San Antonio, which had its nine-game home winning streak snapped.
   

Jabari Parker's layup with 2:56 remaining gave Milwaukee a 103-101 lead, its first since the 3:24 mark of the first quarter. After a pair of free throws by Beasley, the Spurs reclaimed a 107-105 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Davis Bertans and Danny Green.
   

Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit a 3 to give Milwaukee a 108-107 edge. Following misses by Pau Gasol and Beasley, Bertans' 3-pointer went in and out with 10.9 seconds left.
   

Brogdon sank one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds to go, making it 109-107. Manu Ginobili's 3-pointer hit the side of the backboard at the buzzer as the Bucks celebrated.
 

    Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped Cincinnati's four-game winning streak, knocking off the Reds 5-1 Thursday night.More >>
    Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night to claim the No. 1 seed in the...More >>
    Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night to claim the No. 1 seed in the...More >>
