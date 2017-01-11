Trump briefed on potentially compromising report - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump briefed on potentially compromising report

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. official says top intelligence officials last week told President-elect Donald Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN. A summary of the allegations was attached to a classified assessment of Russia's attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed separately on the intelligence agency findings last week.

Shortly after news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.