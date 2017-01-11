Unified School District of Antigo votes against Mattoon becoming a district

After months of meetings and nearly three hours of debate, the Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education voted 8-1 against Mattoon Elementary School becoming it's own district.

"There's decisions that we all make in life that maybe not everybody agrees with, but in the long run it's what's the best for the majority," said school board president Mike Boldig.

The board voted to close Mattoon Elementary starting back in the fall after a failed referendum in the district. Since then, petitioners have been trying to open back up the school as it's own district.

Tuesday night, the school board discussed seven different factors related to Mattoon breaking off and whether they thought it would positively impact the entire district. Those factors included finances, education and the potential boundaries for the district.

"I was all for it, lets play it out, lets see what happens, if this works out and if it's beneficial for everyone, I'd love for Mattoon to have their own district, but the information I'm getting is saying that's not true," said school board member Tara Guelzow.

After nearly every factor was discussed, most board members voted that Mattoon opening as a separate elementary school would not benefit the district as a whole. Although not every board member agreed with that. One member in particular believed that this decision should go to voters as a referendum instead.

"This is a risky proposition, I'm not saying it's not, it should be up to the voters and not just us," said school board member Patrick McKenna.

The petitioners who have been working on this since June, said they are disappointed in the outcome.

"As a taxpayer I'm disappointed this board will not allow a referendum on this issue," said Phlox resident Karin Koeppl.

They can decide to appeal to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. They said they'll be meeting soon to decide where they want to go from here.