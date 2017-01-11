Ex-Natural Resources leaders urge Walker not to split agency - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Natural Resources leaders urge Walker not to split agency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A group of former Department of Natural Resources secretaries are urging Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and legislators to reject a proposal to divide the agency and spread its responsibilities across state government.

Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow has proposed splitting the DNR into a new Department of Fish and Wildlife and a new Department of Environmental Protection. Three existing agencies would assume forestry, park and land acquisition duties.

The former secretaries sent a letter Tuesday to Walker and legislators warning the move would confuse the public, create a coordination nightmare and a number of new supervisors that would need compensation, force environmental groups and outdoor clubs to deal with five agencies rather than one.

Jarchow and Walker's offices didn't immediately return messages.

