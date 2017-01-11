UPDATE Trump reacts to unsubstantiated report related to Russia

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump says intelligence agencies will have a "tremendous blot on their record" if they leaked a report claiming top intelligence officials told him about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had about him.

Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer also calls a report, first published Tuesday by CNN, "outrageous" and "irresponsible."

A U.S. official says top intelligence officials told Trump about an unsubstantiated report last week.

A summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia's suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week.

The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.



NEW YORK (AP) - President-elect Donald Trump says a replacement for "Obamacare" will be offered with the confirmation of his health secretary.



Trump says at a Wednesday news conference that his plan for President Barack Obama's health care law would be "repeal and replace," adding that it would be "essentially simultaneously."



Trump called the law "a complete and total disaster" and said it was "imploding." He argued that Republicans would do doing a "tremendous service" for Democrats by replacing the law.



Trump has repeatedly said that repealing and replacing "Obamacare" was a top priority, but he has never fully explained how he planned to do it. Speaker Paul Ryan has said that the House would seek to take both steps "concurrently."



But Trump's promise to repeal and replace the health care law "essentially simultaneously," even in the same day, week or hour, is almost certainly impossible to achieve.



ABC) -- President-elect Donald Trump is expected to hold a long-anticipated press conference Wednesday where he has pledged to outline how he will separate himself from his vast business empire amid questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. E.T. in New York City.

Today marks 167 days since Trump last held a formal press conference. His transition team had previously scheduled an event in December but delayed it, arguing further issues needed to be resolved before Trump could outline his plan to avoid potential conflicts of interest during his time in office.

Trump has said he will hand over the Trump Organization to his two sons Don Jr. and Eric, but ethics experts, who suggest a blind trust, say this arrangement does not go far enough.

Some 66 percent of Americans surveyed in a Quinnipiac poll released yesterday said they hope Trump will place all of his business holdings in a blind trust, where assets are sold and administered by an independent trustee.

The press conference also comes while multiple prospective nominees for Trump's Cabinet field questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they seek confirmation, and just days after the release of an unclassified U.S. intelligence report that alleges Russian cyber meddling in the 2016 election sought to benefit Trump's candidacy.