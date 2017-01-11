Major milestone for heart care patients at Marshfield Clinic - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Major milestone for heart care patients at Marshfield Clinic

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

WESTON (WAOW) - A big milestone for hundreds of patients with heart problems.

Marshfield Clinic said Wednesday it is the first in central Wisconsin to provide a new bioresorbable stent for heart care patients.

Usually, cardiologists put in a metal stent but now they will use a dissolvable stent.

"This allows the blood vessel to restore its normal function functionality and has many advantages for the patients long term. In addition to them not being stuck with metal in their bodies, it allows the blood vessel perform their normal functions it usually does," Dr. Dan Gavrila said.

Doctors say the stent will dissolve in 2-3 years. Gavrila says the cost is very similar to the previous metal device.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.