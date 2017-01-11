Major milestone for heart care patients at Marshfield Clinic

WESTON (WAOW) - A big milestone for hundreds of patients with heart problems.

Marshfield Clinic said Wednesday it is the first in central Wisconsin to provide a new bioresorbable stent for heart care patients.

Usually, cardiologists put in a metal stent but now they will use a dissolvable stent.

"This allows the blood vessel to restore its normal function functionality and has many advantages for the patients long term. In addition to them not being stuck with metal in their bodies, it allows the blood vessel perform their normal functions it usually does," Dr. Dan Gavrila said.

Doctors say the stent will dissolve in 2-3 years. Gavrila says the cost is very similar to the previous metal device.