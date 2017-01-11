Liberty Mutual proposes new $50 million office building in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Just months after selling 40 acres of land on Wausau's west side that once provided a national identity for the city, Liberty Mutual Insurance proposes to build a new $50 million office building nearby, Mayor Robert Mielke said Wednesday.

The city is considering tax incentives for the project, which would include 150,000 square feet of space and be home to nearly 900 workers, the mayor said in a statement.

Boston-based Liberty Mutual presented the proposal to some city council committees on Tuesday. The council will review the proposal at a hearing in two weeks, Mielke said.

Christian Schock, the city's interim director of planning, community and economic development, said developing the project has "significant topographic challenges" and the tax incentives for six years would assist in its development.

"This incentive requires no upfront borrowing and the project will generate significant taxable value for the city," he said.

In August, Aspirus purchased four buildings and 40 acres of land from Liberty Mutual. The property was the former Wausau Insurance campus. No purchase price was disclosed.