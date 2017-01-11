Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit cash

A rural Portage County homeowner lost more than $1,000 worth of property - thanks to a thief with a lock cutter.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An increasing number of sexting or sextortion cases have been reported to Portage County Sheriff's Department.
More on the arrest of Joseph Jakubowski from Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.
Many know them as dispatchers, but they're the unsung heroes in your time of need.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears talks about the arrest of Joseph Jakubowski.
